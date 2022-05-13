Sign up
Photo 827
Freaky feet and friend
My husband describes my feet as freaky or hobbits feet!! How rude.
Katy
@grammyn
here’s a clue.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1117
photos
129
followers
99
following
226% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Tags
feet
,
friend
,
mayhalf22
Lis Lapthorn
It’s the rings that intrigue me.
May 13th, 2022
katy
ace
Love the clue and I think I guessed right. Only because I know Jackie wears toe rings. Thanks, Sue
May 13th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
A beautiful set of feet! 🤗🤗 Toe rings? Never even heard of such a thing! Fascinating……
May 13th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Luckily (I think) I haven’t read any Hobbitt books. Nice shot.
May 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! Love those toe rings!
May 13th, 2022
