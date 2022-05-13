Previous
Freaky feet and friend by wakelys
Freaky feet and friend

My husband describes my feet as freaky or hobbits feet!! How rude.
Katy @grammyn here’s a clue.
13th May 2022

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Lis Lapthorn
It’s the rings that intrigue me.
May 13th, 2022  
katy ace
Love the clue and I think I guessed right. Only because I know Jackie wears toe rings. Thanks, Sue
May 13th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
A beautiful set of feet! 🤗🤗 Toe rings? Never even heard of such a thing! Fascinating……
May 13th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Luckily (I think) I haven’t read any Hobbitt books. Nice shot.
May 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
LOL! Love those toe rings!
May 13th, 2022  
