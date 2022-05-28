Previous
Next
Salty old Sea Dog by wakelys
Photo 842

Salty old Sea Dog

Sadly out of focus but didn’t realise until I got home. It will have to do for today’s half and half.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Still a lovely shot and scene, love the title.
May 28th, 2022  
Bill
Looks like you were having a great day out.
May 28th, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
He’s got a life vest on so he’s good to go.
May 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise