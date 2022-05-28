Sign up
Photo 842
Salty old Sea Dog
Sadly out of focus but didn’t realise until I got home. It will have to do for today’s half and half.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
dog
,
sea
,
kayak
,
mayhalf22
Diana
ace
Still a lovely shot and scene, love the title.
May 28th, 2022
Bill
Looks like you were having a great day out.
May 28th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
He’s got a life vest on so he’s good to go.
May 28th, 2022
