Previous
Next
Ain’t no Mountain High Enough by wakelys
Photo 855

Ain’t no Mountain High Enough

Leaving north Wales behind and heading home.
Song by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-C_3eYj-pOM&vidve=5727&autoplay=1
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely fresh greens. Safe travels back home.
June 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh that's a gorgeous landscape. Safe trip
June 10th, 2022  
katy ace
How beautiful. A fabulous song choice for this photo too. Be safe
June 10th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A lovely farewell.
June 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise