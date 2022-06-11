Previous
Holiday over now back to reality. by wakelys
Photo 856

Holiday over now back to reality.

Washing done, mowed the lawn now time to relax.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Wonderful shadows! Love the lush green grass too.
June 11th, 2022  
Love your beautiful lush garden and great washing shadows.
June 11th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
I like your idea here - very cool. Beautiful shot and lush vegetation
June 11th, 2022  
What a fun shot!
June 11th, 2022  
