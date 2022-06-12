Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 857
Sheep
After spending a week in North Wales and seeing lots of sheep we decided to go out on the motorbike to appreciate the countryside close to home. What do we find, yeah more sheep.
Not sure if they Baa with a different accent.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1164
photos
128
followers
97
following
234% complete
View this month »
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
Latest from all albums
852
306
853
307
854
855
856
857
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
12th June 2022 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep.
,
30dayswild2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful!
June 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close