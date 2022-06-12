Previous
Next
Sheep by wakelys
Photo 857

Sheep

After spending a week in North Wales and seeing lots of sheep we decided to go out on the motorbike to appreciate the countryside close to home. What do we find, yeah more sheep.
Not sure if they Baa with a different accent.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful!
June 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise