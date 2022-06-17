Previous
Waiting for the big reveal by wakelys
Photo 862

Waiting for the big reveal

These are so tiny approx 3/4 inch (just under 2cm) from tip to base.
Known as Drumsticks
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allium_sphaerocephalon
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
I love these Alliums.
June 17th, 2022  
I love these too. This shot reminds me of unwrapping a chuppa chup lollipop!
June 17th, 2022  
That is just perfect with the repetition in the background and the headscarf around the buds waiting to pop
June 17th, 2022  
