Photo 862
Waiting for the big reveal
These are so tiny approx 3/4 inch (just under 2cm) from tip to base.
Known as Drumsticks
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allium_sphaerocephalon
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
bud
,
drumstick
,
30dayswild2022
,
technique126
Phil Sandford
ace
I love these Alliums.
June 17th, 2022
Kartia
ace
I love these too. This shot reminds me of unwrapping a chuppa chup lollipop!
June 17th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
That is just perfect with the repetition in the background and the headscarf around the buds waiting to pop
June 17th, 2022
