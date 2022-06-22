Previous
Busy Hover fly by wakelys
Busy Hover fly

Lots of hover fly action in the garden this morning.
I often try and capture in flight action using the sports/action mode in camera but today I used aperture settings.
22nd June 2022

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
