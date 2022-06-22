Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 867
Busy Hover fly
Lots of hover fly action in the garden this morning.
I often try and capture in flight action using the sports/action mode in camera but today I used aperture settings.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1179
photos
130
followers
97
following
237% complete
View this month »
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
Latest from all albums
310
863
864
311
865
312
866
867
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd June 2022 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
hover-fly
,
30daywild2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close