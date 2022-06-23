Sign up
Photo 868
Fading beauty
Looking a little sad but still holds some interest.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd June 2022 8:57am
daisy
30dayswild2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and background.
June 23rd, 2022
Rob Z
ace
A lovely close-up.
June 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Elegant to the end
June 23rd, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful
June 23rd, 2022
