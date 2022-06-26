Sign up
Fluttering by
This butterfly was enjoying the Verbena this morning.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pieris_rapae
Sorry not able to comment at the moment but will try and catch up soon.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
flowers
,
butterfly
,
verbena
,
30dayswild2022
