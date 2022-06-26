Previous
Next
Fluttering by by wakelys
Photo 871

Fluttering by

This butterfly was enjoying the Verbena this morning.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pieris_rapae

Sorry not able to comment at the moment but will try and catch up soon.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise