Photo 875
Wheat field
This field is right by the sea. I wonder if the salt air alters the taste of the wheat!
Still limiting screen time but hope to get back to commenting soon.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1187
photos
129
followers
97
following
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
wheat
,
30dayswild2022
Suzanne
ace
I like all the textures and lines!
June 30th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Excellent shot
June 30th, 2022
