Photo 879
Pointing up
The teasels are starting to come into flower. Everyday there seems to be another row of colour bursting out.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1191
photos
128
followers
96
following
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
879
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th July 2022 10:33am
Tags
teasels
Babs
ace
Lovely, I love teasels and used them a lot in floral arrangements when I lived in the UK. Pity we don't see them here
July 4th, 2022
