Previous
Next
Pointing up by wakelys
Photo 879

Pointing up

The teasels are starting to come into flower. Everyday there seems to be another row of colour bursting out.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely, I love teasels and used them a lot in floral arrangements when I lived in the UK. Pity we don't see them here
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise