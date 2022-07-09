Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 884
A vice device
A he’s says he’s not very practical!!
He has been cutting pipes and making a trolley for the kayak.
Now I would say that’s a practical man in action.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1198
photos
127
followers
96
following
242% complete
View this month »
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
Latest from all albums
878
879
880
881
882
314
883
884
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th July 2022 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
vice
,
mundane-rust
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close