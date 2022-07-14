Sign up
Photo 889
Destination - Lavender
I often use sports mode for action shots but not for this one. The wings were moving so fast you can only just see them.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
bee
lavender
SwChappell
ace
Wow, excellent capture
July 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful!
July 14th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Super action capture. Fav.
July 14th, 2022
