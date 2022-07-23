Sign up
Photo 898
Best not to ask…
A challenge set by AYWMC meet up group.
Well it didn’t go well so will be back to visit with my very good friend at a later date I hope.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1216
photos
128
followers
95
following
246% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd July 2022 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
balloon
,
experiment
,
peg
