Photo 901
White poppies
We passed this field at the weekend but could not stop. We had the chance to return today with a field of poppies as far as the eye can see. Not the same impact as red poppies but lovely all the same.
Thank you so much to the positive response and favs for yesterday’s water splash shots.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1220
photos
129
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th July 2022 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
rural
,
poppies
,
countryside
moni kozi
ace
Oh wow! This is glorious!
July 26th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
They are gorgeous!
July 26th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
So pretty. I don’t think I have ever seen a white poppy before.
July 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow so many poppies.
July 26th, 2022
