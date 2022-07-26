Previous
Next
White poppies by wakelys
Photo 901

White poppies

We passed this field at the weekend but could not stop. We had the chance to return today with a field of poppies as far as the eye can see. Not the same impact as red poppies but lovely all the same.

Thank you so much to the positive response and favs for yesterday’s water splash shots.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh wow! This is glorious!
July 26th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
They are gorgeous!
July 26th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
So pretty. I don’t think I have ever seen a white poppy before.
July 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow so many poppies.
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise