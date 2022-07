Wind chimes under construction

When a neighbour asks you to help in a children’s activity morning and then you have to come up with ideas!!

I had a few. Now got 2 weeks to source materials and be sure that activity age appropriate.

Punching holes in shells is proving interesting. A drill is too destructive so a bradawl is the answer. Just as well that I had one in my crafting tool box. Oh and a trip to the fishing tackle shop.