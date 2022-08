I feel a crumble coming on!

When you are given blackberries and already have the apples hanging over from your neighbours tree then the only thing to do is make Blackberry and apple crumble. The catch being that when done the giver of blackberries (m niece) is expecting the completed dish to arrive back in her kitchen when I visit tomorrow. The advantage for me is that she is cooking a meal so guess that this will be on the menu.