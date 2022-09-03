Sign up
Photo 940
3 Fruit
After the rain which is much needed.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
2
0
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1275
photos
125
followers
96
following
13
2
365
NIKON D5600
3rd September 2022 9:44am
fruit
,
apples
,
raindrops
,
sep22words
Renee Salamon
They look yummy
September 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
@rensala
they are on my neighbours tree and not very tasty.
September 3rd, 2022
