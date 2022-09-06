Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 943
6 Shadow
Pondering on ideas for today’s word as cloudy and the threat of rain and there it was right in front of me.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1279
photos
125
followers
96
following
258% complete
View this month »
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
Latest from all albums
938
939
335
940
941
942
336
943
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
sep22words
Diana
ace
Love the play of light and shadow here.
September 6th, 2022
JackieR
ace
I've never seen this lit!!! Is it ornamental?!
Fab shadows
September 6th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Such lovely shadows - is this heating your home?
September 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you.
September 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you. Definitely functional and not ornamental. Will be in use much more this year.
September 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@rensala
thank you. It will be in the winter months. It is not part of the heating system but is so efficient that with doors open it heats many rooms
September 6th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
wow, that’s gonna come in handy this winter
September 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Fab shadows