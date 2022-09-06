Previous
6 Shadow by wakelys
Photo 943

6 Shadow

Pondering on ideas for today’s word as cloudy and the threat of rain and there it was right in front of me.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Diana ace
Love the play of light and shadow here.
September 6th, 2022  
JackieR ace
I've never seen this lit!!! Is it ornamental?!

Fab shadows
September 6th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Such lovely shadows - is this heating your home?
September 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you.
September 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you. Definitely functional and not ornamental. Will be in use much more this year.
September 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@rensala thank you. It will be in the winter months. It is not part of the heating system but is so efficient that with doors open it heats many rooms
September 6th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys wow, that’s gonna come in handy this winter
September 6th, 2022  
