Photo 947
10 Silence
Silence is Golden
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n03g8nsaBro&vidve=5727&autoplay=1
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1284
photos
124
followers
95
following
Tags
candle
,
silence
,
songtitle-89
Dione Giorgio
Great title to a beautiful shot. That was a fabulous song by The Tremeloes.
September 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture for a fabulous song, I love the golden glow and reflection. I have these in silver ;-)
September 10th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2022
