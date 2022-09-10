Previous
Next
10 Silence by wakelys
Photo 947

10 Silence

Silence is Golden
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n03g8nsaBro&vidve=5727&autoplay=1
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Great title to a beautiful shot. That was a fabulous song by The Tremeloes.
September 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture for a fabulous song, I love the golden glow and reflection. I have these in silver ;-)
September 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise