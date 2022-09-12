Sign up
Photo 949
12 Moment
When I realise that I have run out of decaf tea bags.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1286
photos
123
followers
95
following
Tags
tin
,
sep22words
Renee Salamon
ace
Oohhh no, panic stations - my hubby hunts around the stores for packs of our favourite green tea which isn’t widely available so that doesn’t happen otherwise withdrawal sets in tout suite!
September 12th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Noooooo!!! Great photo though
September 12th, 2022
