Photo 950
13 Misty
Well more drab and dreary but it’s the best I can do for today as I have no control on the weather.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th September 2022 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Tags
rain
,
track
,
walkers
,
sep22words
Carole Sandford
ace
I like the way those people are in a patch of light.
Sun is shining here, after a very wet day yesterday.
September 13th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous capture and timing.
September 13th, 2022
