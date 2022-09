14 Homemade

This is at the front of my neighbours garden and opposite my house. When it was the Queens Platinum Jubilee it was difficult to buy flags as so any had been purchased for street parties and other events. My neighbour being resourceful bought a Union Jack tea towel and attached it to a pole and it has been there ever since.

It feels all the more symbolic seeing it there now and fitting for the 52 week challenge which is Patriotic.