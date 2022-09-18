Previous
18 Magical by wakelys
18 Magical

This was taken yesterday at Chichester Cathedral. We are having some beautiful September weather. We could see and hear the Peregrine Falcon. It was a magical moment shared with hubby.
https://www.chichesterperegrines.co.uk/
18th September 2022

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Suzanne
Indeed magical!
September 18th, 2022  
