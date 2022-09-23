Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 960
23 Hungry
Well there was plenty of wedding cake for everyone. A great wedding yesterday. Apparently the cake was lemon flavoured sponge cake but I didn’t get to taste it.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1299
photos
123
followers
96
following
263% complete
View this month »
953
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
Latest from all albums
954
955
956
957
958
339
959
960
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd September 2022 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
wedding
,
sep22words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close