25 Weather by wakelys
Photo 962

25 Weather

It has been a beautiful sunny, slightly windy and definitely cooler autumnal morning ideal for a good walk.
Useful to know weather conditions and directions when sailing as seen on the mast of this boat.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
Darn!! Should have photographed His weather station!!!

Look at that sky!!
September 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I was looking for a rooftop weather vanes but our walk didn’t take us many past houses.
September 25th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful blue sky behind your lines and angles.
September 25th, 2022  
