Photo 962
25 Weather
It has been a beautiful sunny, slightly windy and definitely cooler autumnal morning ideal for a good walk.
Useful to know weather conditions and directions when sailing as seen on the mast of this boat.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1301
photos
123
followers
96
following
263% complete
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
956
957
958
339
959
960
961
962
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th September 2022 11:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
weather
,
mast
,
sep22words
JackieR
ace
Darn!! Should have photographed His weather station!!!
Look at that sky!!
September 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I was looking for a rooftop weather vanes but our walk didn’t take us many past houses.
September 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful blue sky behind your lines and angles.
September 25th, 2022
Look at that sky!!