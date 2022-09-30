Previous
30 Behind by wakelys
These ladies from yesterday have provided me with today’s word.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
kali ace
hehe fun find!
September 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Now that is a clever one ;-)
September 30th, 2022  
Babs ace
Ha ha I bet they don't I know they are now world famous because of their behinds
September 30th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
If only they knew their derrière’s are now the talk of 365 world wide! 😉
September 30th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Hehe, A great candid to give a laugh to 365 members.
September 30th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A nice candid
September 30th, 2022  
