A perfect day for it. by wakelys
Photo 974

A perfect day for it.

It has been a very blustery day today so lots of activity on the water.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Lovely action shot!
October 7th, 2022  
Wow....well timed...... rather them than me though !
October 7th, 2022  
