Photo 974
A perfect day for it.
It has been a very blustery day today so lots of activity on the water.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
sea
,
windsurfer
Casablanca
ace
Lovely action shot!
October 7th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Wow....well timed...... rather them than me though !
October 7th, 2022
