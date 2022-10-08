Previous
Next
Standing to attention by wakelys
Photo 975

Standing to attention

On the other side is he beach and the sea.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Great pov. Fabulous clouds and silhouettes. Fav.
October 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise