Zoom zoom by wakelys
Photo 982

Zoom zoom

Playing with a new lens then zooming in with editing.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
OOoooh another new lens??? Gorgeous details and dof
October 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and clear drops, amazing dof!
October 15th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond cheapy closeup filter kit. I cut his hair, he funds my toys.
October 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@wakelys you'll be on a macro soon then like me and @ludwigsdiana Diana!!
October 15th, 2022  
Anita W
Lovely spherical drops. Great focus!
October 15th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Oh this is excellent!
October 15th, 2022  
