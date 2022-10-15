Sign up
Photo 982
Zoom zoom
Playing with a new lens then zooming in with editing.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
6
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
flower
,
droplets
JackieR
ace
OOoooh another new lens??? Gorgeous details and dof
October 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and clear drops, amazing dof!
October 15th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
cheapy closeup filter kit. I cut his hair, he funds my toys.
October 15th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
you'll be on a macro soon then like me and
@ludwigsdiana
Diana!!
October 15th, 2022
Anita W
Lovely spherical drops. Great focus!
October 15th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Oh this is excellent!
October 15th, 2022
