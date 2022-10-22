Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 989
Reflected glory
Just before high tide and I thought that this reflection framed the sea, sky and sun just right.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1343
photos
124
followers
97
following
270% complete
View this month »
982
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
Latest from all albums
985
352
986
353
987
988
354
989
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd October 2022 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
reflection
summerfield
ace
i would've loved this more if a person or a cat or dog appeared from the inside that would make a really nice double-exposure-like shot. aces!
October 22nd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful reflections Especially framed in the window!
October 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful!!!
October 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close