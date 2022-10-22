Previous
Reflected glory by wakelys
Photo 989

Reflected glory

Just before high tide and I thought that this reflection framed the sea, sky and sun just right.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely

summerfield ace
i would've loved this more if a person or a cat or dog appeared from the inside that would make a really nice double-exposure-like shot. aces!
October 22nd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful reflections Especially framed in the window!
October 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful!!!
October 22nd, 2022  
