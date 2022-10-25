Sign up
Photo 992
Reflections on the lake
A lovely walk around the lake in the sunshine.
Inspired by so many autumnal shots that I am currently seeing here on 365.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1348
photos
124
followers
97
following
271% complete
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
988
354
989
355
990
356
991
992
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th October 2022 10:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
lake
Kate
ace
Nice POV
October 25th, 2022
