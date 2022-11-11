Sign up
Photo 1009
Lepe poppies
In remembrance.
Inspiration for these poppies see link.
https://www.advertiserandtimes.co.uk/news/wave-of-knitted-poppies-on-display-at-new-forest-beauty-spot-9282609/
Lepe is on the South coast and pronounced leap.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
5
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
3
365
remembrance
poppies
armistice
Casablanca
ace
Fantastic
November 11th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Amazing memorial. Fav.
November 11th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Beautiful!
November 11th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow
November 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a fabulous memorial.
November 11th, 2022
