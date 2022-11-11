Previous
Lepe poppies by wakelys
Photo 1009

Lepe poppies

In remembrance.
Inspiration for these poppies see link. https://www.advertiserandtimes.co.uk/news/wave-of-knitted-poppies-on-display-at-new-forest-beauty-spot-9282609/
Lepe is on the South coast and pronounced leap.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Casablanca ace
Fantastic
November 11th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Amazing memorial. Fav.
November 11th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Beautiful!
November 11th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a fabulous memorial.
November 11th, 2022  
