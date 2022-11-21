Sign up
Photo 1019
Good enough to eat?
It was.
What else do you do when it is raining.
I think my pancakes look a bit like Kermit the frog!
@suez1e
Challenged me to do magazine style food photography.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
21st November 2022 2:32pm
Tags
pancakes
,
raspberries
,
blueberries
,
get-pushed-538
Susan Wakely
ace
@suez1e
My offering for today. I like it when I get to eat the props.
November 21st, 2022
Kathy
ace
Yes, it does! I see Kermit. Well done food photo.
November 21st, 2022
