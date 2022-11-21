Previous
Good enough to eat? by wakelys
Photo 1019

Good enough to eat?

It was.
What else do you do when it is raining.
I think my pancakes look a bit like Kermit the frog!
@suez1e Challenged me to do magazine style food photography.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
279% complete

Susan Wakely ace
@suez1e My offering for today. I like it when I get to eat the props.
November 21st, 2022  
Kathy ace
Yes, it does! I see Kermit. Well done food photo.
November 21st, 2022  
