Photo 1031
No smoke without fire.
An afternoon of catching up with friends so lots of food and chat but totally forgot to take a photo so had a little play when I got home.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
candle
,
flame
,
smoke
JackieR
ace
That's beautiful
December 3rd, 2022
