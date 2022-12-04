Previous
The lights are on but nobody’s home. by wakelys
Photo 1032

The lights are on but nobody’s home.

With a little help from Snapseed.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Mary Siegle ace
Sweet little house and very nice picture…
…my Crypticon-conditioned brain is inventing weird spooky scenarios from your title. I do hope the owners just forgot to turn the lights off when they went out.
December 4th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@mcsiegle I checked the house and couldn’t find any bodies. Just off to the woodshed to check!!!
December 4th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
December 4th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Nice capture and a cool decoration
December 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely little Christmas house.
December 4th, 2022  
