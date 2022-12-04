Sign up
Photo 1032
The lights are on but nobody’s home.
With a little help from Snapseed.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
5
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
373
1027
1028
1029
1030
374
1031
1032
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th December 2022 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
house
,
smoke
Mary Siegle
ace
Sweet little house and very nice picture…
…my Crypticon-conditioned brain is inventing weird spooky scenarios from your title. I do hope the owners just forgot to turn the lights off when they went out.
December 4th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@mcsiegle
I checked the house and couldn’t find any bodies. Just off to the woodshed to check!!!
December 4th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
December 4th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Nice capture and a cool decoration
December 4th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely little Christmas house.
December 4th, 2022
…my Crypticon-conditioned brain is inventing weird spooky scenarios from your title. I do hope the owners just forgot to turn the lights off when they went out.