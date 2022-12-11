Previous
3 ways to communicate. by wakelys
Photo 1039

3 ways to communicate.

But the communication of the cone had failed because the area surrounding the telephone box was cordoned off but the tape had broken.
11th December 2022

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR
British workmanship eh??!!
December 11th, 2022  
katy
FAV. Love the composition and subject. Are you doing a cone series?
December 11th, 2022  
