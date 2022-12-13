Sign up
Photo 1041
Got an itch that needs scratching
One false move and there could be trouble!!
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1417
photos
130
followers
97
following
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
12th December 2022 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
cow
,
sixws-135
,
ndao10
Renee Salamon
ace
He looks fierce-some and coming your way!
December 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@rensala
although big they all looked very sedate and gentle animals.
December 13th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Fantastic capture
December 13th, 2022
