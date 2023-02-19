Sign up
Photo 1109
Life is still
This Statue is placed close to the D Day museum. I felt that he must be part of this weeks still life.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
statue
,
for2023
Sally Ings
ace
What a poignant capture. The poppy really grabs your attention.
February 19th, 2023
Kathryn M
I agree and think you have captured a great shot.
February 19th, 2023
JackieR
ace
A sympathetic capture of this sad figure
February 19th, 2023
Pam
ace
So much emotion on his face. Wonderful still life.
February 19th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a poignant photo, you can feel the desolation in his eyes
February 19th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
That is very beautiful
February 19th, 2023
