Life is still by wakelys
Photo 1109

Life is still

This Statue is placed close to the D Day museum. I felt that he must be part of this weeks still life.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Sally Ings
What a poignant capture. The poppy really grabs your attention.
February 19th, 2023  
Kathryn M
I agree and think you have captured a great shot.
February 19th, 2023  
JackieR
A sympathetic capture of this sad figure
February 19th, 2023  
Pam
So much emotion on his face. Wonderful still life.
February 19th, 2023  
Babs
What a poignant photo, you can feel the desolation in his eyes
February 19th, 2023  
Casablanca
That is very beautiful
February 19th, 2023  
