Where I live by wakelys
Photo 1112

Where I live

I have shown the track many times and like how it changes throughout the seasons.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Lesley ace
Lovely scene and splash of red
February 22nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
February 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene and splash of red
February 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful flash of red capture!
February 22nd, 2023  
