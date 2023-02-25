Previous
The Mill. Another view by wakelys
The Mill. Another view

The same as yesterday but from a different position
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Renee Salamon
Nice view btw your tag is for2022!
February 25th, 2023  
Babs
Love it. fav
February 25th, 2023  
Casablanca
Loving your splashes of red
February 25th, 2023  
JackieR
Sad to see the life buoy still being used as a memorial. A fabulous edit to get the clouds
February 25th, 2023  
