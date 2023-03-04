Sign up
Photo 1122
Rainbow 4
A community wall art project as described here
https://www.basingstokeobserver.co.uk/new-wall-mural-celebrates-community-spirit.
Another town with an altogether vibe than yesterday.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
wallart
,
rainbow2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful, so many rainbow colours there. such an interesting article, thanks for the link.
March 4th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Super wall art
March 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Neat mural capture!
March 4th, 2023
Pam
ace
Beautiful mural, and great rainbow colors. It is so nice when a community comes together to do things like this.
March 4th, 2023
