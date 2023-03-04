Previous
Rainbow 4 by wakelys
Photo 1122

Rainbow 4

A community wall art project as described here
https://www.basingstokeobserver.co.uk/new-wall-mural-celebrates-community-spirit.
Another town with an altogether vibe than yesterday.
4th March 2023

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4
Diana ace
How beautiful, so many rainbow colours there. such an interesting article, thanks for the link.
March 4th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Super wall art
March 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Neat mural capture!
March 4th, 2023  
Pam ace
Beautiful mural, and great rainbow colors. It is so nice when a community comes together to do things like this.
March 4th, 2023  
