Rainbow 9 by wakelys
Photo 1127

Rainbow 9

This is Lucy. Well Mrs Ford to be precise. She is the Head teacher of the infants school and was more than happy to pose and had no qualms about me posting this. I only wanted the back view! The benefits of doing the school pick up in the rain!
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Kathryn M
What a fabulous umbrella....I want one! Another great find.
March 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
What a great photo!!
March 9th, 2023  
Kathy ace
A lovely look at Ms. Lucy and her rainbow umbrella.
March 9th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Great capture of this lovely schoolmistress. We are more used to see pictures of teachers in a very serious mode. The umbrella makes a gorgeous circle of rainbow colours. Fav.
March 9th, 2023  
