Photo 1127
Rainbow 9
This is Lucy. Well Mrs Ford to be precise. She is the Head teacher of the infants school and was more than happy to pose and had no qualms about me posting this. I only wanted the back view! The benefits of doing the school pick up in the rain!
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1122
1123
1124
409
1125
410
1126
1127
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
umbrella
,
teacher
,
rainbow2023
Kathryn M
What a fabulous umbrella....I want one! Another great find.
March 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
What a great photo!!
March 9th, 2023
Kathy
ace
A lovely look at Ms. Lucy and her rainbow umbrella.
March 9th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Great capture of this lovely schoolmistress. We are more used to see pictures of teachers in a very serious mode. The umbrella makes a gorgeous circle of rainbow colours. Fav.
March 9th, 2023
