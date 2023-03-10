Sign up
Photo 1128
Rainbow 10
This is what happens when a cheeky 6 year old has an unexpected sleepover. Granddad gets up and child creeps in, I get up and toys and other paraphernalia appear. How thoughtful of him to bring Octopus to join the fun.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
toys
,
octopus
,
rainbow2023
Sally Ings
ace
What a fun toy. So bright and cheerful
March 10th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
That is so cute......I want one!
March 10th, 2023
