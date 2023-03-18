Previous
Rainbow 18 by wakelys
Photo 1136

Rainbow 18

I guess they have a lot of glass to dispose of. This is outside of the Flying club. Either they need Dutch courage to go up or a stiff drink when they return to terra firma.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Susan Wakely

