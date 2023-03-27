Previous
Rainbow 27 by wakelys
Photo 1145

Rainbow 27

To complete this week of rainbow I will be featuring wall art https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-fantastic-artwork-unveiled-at-portsmouths-hilsea-lido-as-part-of-project-to-enhance-the-city-4043656
It has really brightened up and uninspiring part of the city of Portsmouth.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4
Photo Details

