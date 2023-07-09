Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1248
St David’s Cathedral.
The cows grazing in the meadow caught our attention along with this lovely cathedral.
For those interested see link.
https://www.visitwales.com/attraction/historic-site/st-davids-cathedral-509444
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1731
photos
137
followers
100
following
341% complete
View this month »
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
Latest from all albums
1245
480
1246
481
482
1247
1248
483
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th July 2023 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
cathedral
,
cows
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous and such a peaceful scene. Fav.
July 9th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Such a different scenario - the history with the pastoral...
July 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture and scene! Amazing cathedral and architecture.
July 9th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful shot
July 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close