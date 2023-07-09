Previous
St David’s Cathedral. by wakelys
St David’s Cathedral.

The cows grazing in the meadow caught our attention along with this lovely cathedral.
For those interested see link. https://www.visitwales.com/attraction/historic-site/st-davids-cathedral-509444
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous and such a peaceful scene. Fav.
July 9th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Such a different scenario - the history with the pastoral...
July 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture and scene! Amazing cathedral and architecture.
July 9th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful shot
July 9th, 2023  
