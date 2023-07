Get pushed Puffin

As I had shown Puffins earlier I was challenged to blur the background of a puffin photo and maybe add a texture. As I don’t have Photoshop I put this one into Snapseed. I almost deleted this shot because the puffin was so dark and blurred that I did not notice the fish in its beak.

I was amazed at the magic of Snapseed.

Apparently a puffin can hold up to 50 small fish in its beak.