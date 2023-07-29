JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond was given a get pushed challenge and due to circumstances beyond her control was unable to capture a classic car. Having a classic MG roadster 1969 myself I offered Jackie a copy of an old photo of the car and remembered a time last summer when we dropped fruit into water to create a splash as seen here. here I then added to her challenge by suggesting that she did her Affinity magic. I also had a little experiment using PhotoGrid and this is my result. My dear friend suggested that I posted my result.