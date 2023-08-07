Sign up
Previous
Photo 1278
Elvis
It fair to say that he has left the building.
This is a challenge that I may abandon as they are difficult to capture because of their positioning.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
5
1
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
7th August 2023 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hi-scarecrow
Wylie
ace
Good one . Elvis is looking rather pale!
August 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love this, what a pity if you have to abandon this series 😫
August 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
He has definitely lost weight hasn't he.
August 7th, 2023
Annie D
ace
oh I hope you can post more it is such a fun series
August 7th, 2023
katy
ace
FAV oh, please don’t stop! You are doing a remarkable job of capturing them. This one is fantastic.
August 7th, 2023
